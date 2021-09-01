Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 33,063 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,830 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 667,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,942,000 after purchasing an additional 330,721 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 498.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,637,000 after purchasing an additional 342,702 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 261,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 135,322 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $71.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.