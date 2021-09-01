Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,117 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 918,372 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $63,190,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 349,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FRT. TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.92.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average is $112.48.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

