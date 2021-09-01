Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $95,125,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after buying an additional 57,163 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $607.47 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.84.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.27.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

