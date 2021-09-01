Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 29,342 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.74% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth approximately $11,490,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 164.8% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 178,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 110,851 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 937.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 158,189 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth approximately $949,000.

BJUL stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $32.41.

