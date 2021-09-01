Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 30,345 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 147.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.86% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 63,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000.

NYSEARCA RFV opened at $94.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $91.99. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $99.15.

