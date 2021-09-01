Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 6,785 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 45.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 98.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 52.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $304.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.32. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $90.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $7,801,641.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,050,913.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,144,571 shares of company stock worth $306,080,221. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

