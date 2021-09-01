Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.61% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 957,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,740,000 after buying an additional 110,999 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $10,663,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,338,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 149,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

