Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of Z. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,445 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,950,000 after acquiring an additional 244,682 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,368,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,323,000 after acquiring an additional 217,233 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Zillow Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,273,000 after acquiring an additional 175,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $799,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $89,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,931,175. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

