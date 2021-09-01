Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at $419,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,605,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.