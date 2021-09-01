Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

CEQP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

