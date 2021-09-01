Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,641 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $216,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period.

Shares of GSSC opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43.

