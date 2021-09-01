Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,315,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.4% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $45,654 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

