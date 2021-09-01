Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 627,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after buying an additional 70,427 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 570,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 480,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,857,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 450,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.