Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.38 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,211,000 after acquiring an additional 537,220 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,579,000 after buying an additional 621,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

