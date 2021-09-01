Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.76 Million Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

