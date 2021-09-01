Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $221.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $164.06 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

