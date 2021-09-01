Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,082 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

