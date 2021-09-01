Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ares Management by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 39.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 101,788 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 138.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

