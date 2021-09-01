Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CII. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 854.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $105,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

