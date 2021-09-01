Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 17,323 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,333 shares of company stock worth $421,175. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

