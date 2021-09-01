Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 20,197 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRT. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,605,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 999.5% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 284,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after acquiring an additional 258,171 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,892,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,389,000 after acquiring an additional 184,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,328,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 173,486 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $95.97 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.16.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

