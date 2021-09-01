Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,446 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.46% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLLV opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $49.30.

