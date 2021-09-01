Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,877 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

