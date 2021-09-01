Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,096 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Cerner by 224.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 67,309 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cerner by 75.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 21.7% during the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

