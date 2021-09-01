Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 28,462 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.44% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 505,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 72.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 25,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RCS opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

