Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,614 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 36.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CLR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.81.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.