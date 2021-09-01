Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UI opened at $325.36 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $401.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

