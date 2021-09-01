Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 45,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 72,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 25,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 70,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BBN opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

