Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 13,146 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,852,000. Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

