Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 16,127 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,127 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 1,259.9% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 111,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 102,925 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 921.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 85,115 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter worth $3,662,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPO opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.44. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05.

