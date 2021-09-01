Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,107 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.81% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

LQDH opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.74. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.41 and a twelve month high of $96.87.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.