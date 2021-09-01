Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,317 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

