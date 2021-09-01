Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 919 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWG opened at $222.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.23. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $153.66 and a 1-year high of $247.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

