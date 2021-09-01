Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS) Director Doug Janzen Purchases 500,000 Shares

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS) Director Doug Janzen bought 500,000 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,958,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,734,026.

AQS traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.14. The company had a trading volume of 338,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,815. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of C$18.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.49 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

