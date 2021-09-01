Aeron (ARNX) Trading Down 55.4% This Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $4,222.11 and approximately $63,659.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 55.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00140211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.65 or 0.00824048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048718 BTC.

About Aeron

ARNX is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

