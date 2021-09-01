AeroVironment (AVAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect AeroVironment to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AeroVironment stock opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.52. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $830,428.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $882,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,836. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

