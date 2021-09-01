Aeryus (AER) Price Reaches $0.0027

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded up 492.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Aeryus has a total market cap of $33,588.36 and $2.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeryus coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeryus has traded 87.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00382324 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001596 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $669.31 or 0.01379703 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Aeryus

Aeryus is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Aeryus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

