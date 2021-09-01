Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $47.98 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 388,626,075 coins and its circulating supply is 342,805,132 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

