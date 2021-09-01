AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.75 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.75 ($0.38). 3,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 321,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

The stock has a market cap of £50.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 39.79 and a current ratio of 39.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.28.

About AEX Gold (LON:AEXG)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

