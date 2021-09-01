Afentra (LON:AET) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Afentra PLC (LON:AET)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.74 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.70 ($0.19). Approximately 143,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 787,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.30 ($0.19).

AET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Afentra in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Afentra in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 103.38 and a current ratio of 103.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.35 million and a PE ratio of -21.00.

In other Afentra news, insider Ian Cloke acquired 187,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £30,008.80 ($39,206.69).

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

