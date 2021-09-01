Affimed (AFMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect Affimed to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. On average, analysts expect Affimed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Affimed stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Affimed were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

