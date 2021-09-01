Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Afya by 61.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 5.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 26.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

AFYA stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Afya has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

