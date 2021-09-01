AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASGLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of ASGLY opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. AGC has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. AGC had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AGC

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

