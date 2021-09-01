AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASGLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.
Shares of ASGLY opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. AGC has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $9.88.
About AGC
AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.
