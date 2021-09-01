Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.96 and last traded at C$4.00. 82,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 101,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 15.65 and a current ratio of 15.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.72. The company has a market cap of C$369.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56.

About Aimia (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

