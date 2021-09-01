Aion 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.83 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $99.44 million and approximately $12.83 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,375.53 or 1.00135457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051824 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $478.70 or 0.00990892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.83 or 0.00490230 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.11 or 0.00370754 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00066779 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004871 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,282,857 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.