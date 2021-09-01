Aisling Capital Management LP Makes New $10.03 Million Investment in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 682,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,000. Talaris Therapeutics makes up about 1.6% of Aisling Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aisling Capital Management LP owned about 1.65% of Talaris Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Talaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,548. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.61. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TALS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS).

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.