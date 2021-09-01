Aisling Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,472,331 Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,472,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,422,000. Monte Rosa Therapeutics comprises about 5.4% of Aisling Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aisling Capital Management LP owned about 3.31% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

GLUE traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.75. 126,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,199. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.90.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($3.23). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.