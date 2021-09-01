Aisling Capital Management LP Takes Position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 288,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000. Viracta Therapeutics makes up 0.5% of Aisling Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aisling Capital Management LP owned 0.78% of Viracta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIRX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,621,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,693,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,990,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,587,000. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VIRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. 152,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,389. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

