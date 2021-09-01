Ajay Nigam Sells 1,203 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total value of $186,609.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ajay Nigam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $101,935.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.40. The stock had a trading volume of 601,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.90.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.