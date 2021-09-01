Alain Lemaire Sells 20,700 Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Alain Lemaire sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total value of C$325,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 445,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,010,554.08.

Alain Lemaire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of Cascades stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$1,568,560.41.

Shares of Cascades stock remained flat at $C$15.68 during trading on Wednesday. 104,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,271. Cascades Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAS shares. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “$18.00” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.21.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

